CavinKare announces brand ambassadors for Indica brand Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI): Fast-moving consumer goods major CavinKare on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and actress Ileana D'Cruz as brand ambassadors for its herbal hair colour brand 'Indica'. The company had launched the Indica brand in 1995 with five herbal ingredients that colour the hair.

In 2009, the city-based company re-launched the brand with consumer insight and unveiled Indica 10 minutes herbal hair colour. Commenting on the appointment of brand ambassadors, CavinKare director (personal care) and CEO Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan said, "Indica has been growing rapidly over the years. We are happy to have talented Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz to represent Indica." "They (Kumar and D'Cruz) personify the brand and its core values by making them the ideal embodiment of the imagery of the brand," he said.

"The ideal blend of style, youthfulness and innovative performance makes Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz the right choice for being the face of Indica hair colour", he said. Commenting on his appointment, Akshay Kumar said, "I am delighted to have been associated as brand ambassador for Indica hair colour. The brand is known for redefining the concept of innovation and it is a wonderful feeling to be part of the Indica family." Actress Ileana D'Cruz said, "Indica has such a great variety of hair colours and it takes just 10 minutes to put it on. With our association, we hope to reach all customers pan-India by spreading the message of feeling youthful." Indica hair colour is available in multiple shades across the country.

The company said Indica has established market leadership in southern India and is a formidable player in the hair colour segment in the country. The product portfolio comprises no-ammonia hair colour Indica Easy and Indica Creme among others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

