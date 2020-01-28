Automated clearance of goods at two customs locations from Feb 6

The customs department will begin on pilot basis automated clearance of imported goods at Chennai Customs House and Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House, a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business. The facility will be introduced from February 6, according to a circular of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The customs automated system would electronically give clearance to Bills of Entry, on completion of customs compliance verification (CCV) and payment of duty by the importer. "The facility will be initially rolled out on a pilot basis at two customs locations -- Chennai Customs House and Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House from February 6, 2020," the CBIC said.

Thereafter, the facility will be reviewed and further expanded nationwide at all customs electronic data interchange (EDI) locations where risk management system is enabled and functional. One of the salient features of the automated clearance is that all the CCV requirements under the Customs Act, rules and instructions will be done by the designated proper officer of customs.

Also, the CCV would operate even while duty has not been paid or payment is under process. After completion of CCV, the proper officer of customs, on satisfaction that the goods are ready for clearance, will confirm the completion of the CCV for the particular Bill of Entry in the customs system.

On confirmation of payment of applicable duty, the customs system will then electronically give clearance to the Bill of Entry, the circular said.

