Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Kenyan GDP expected to grow 6.2% in 2020, central bank says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:42 IST
UPDATE 3-Kenyan GDP expected to grow 6.2% in 2020, central bank says
Representatuve image Image Credit: ANI

Kenya's economy is forecast to grow 6.2% this year, up from 5.7% last year, central bank governor Patrick Njoroge said on Tuesday, as regional trade shields Kenya from the effects of a global downturn. The bank expects to recover agriculture, medium, and small businesses and robust private-sector credit growth to support that growth.

"We will end up with 6.2%. Frankly, this is a very benign baseline," Njoroge told a news conference. Kenya is East Africa's richest economy and is enjoying an extended rainy season after several years of drought. The government also lifted caps on bank lending rates last year, which had inhibited loans to private businesses.

Njoroge said Kenya's trade with other African countries had a stabilizing effect. Exports to the regional East African Community accounted for 23% of total exports and the rest of the continent made up about 37% in 2019, he said. "If there are problems in the rest of the world, at least around us there is some stability. It offers a sense of security," Njoroge said.

On Monday, the central bank cut the benchmark lending rate for the second meeting in a row, to 8.25% from 8.50%. It said the economy was operating below potential and it saw room for a more accommodative monetary policy. The finance ministry said earlier this month's economic growth probably slowed to 5.6% last year, from 6.3% a year earlier, compared with the government's initial estimate of about 6%.

The ministry forecasts growth of 6.1% this year, rising to 7% per annum in the medium term. But concern has been growing over increasing public debt. Hundreds of mismanaged infrastructure projects have stalled and it will cost around $10 billion to revive them, the International Monetary Fund said this month.

Kenya scrapped a cap on commercial lending rates in November. The cap, imposed in 2016, was blamed for strangling private-sector credit growth, especially to small businesses, and reducing the effectiveness of the monetary policy. Njoroge said the central bank and commercial banks were working to make sure that customers got lending rates that reflected their risk profiles.

Previously, information from credit reference bureaus and other sources did little to reduce interest rates. "It will not be one size fits all. It cannot be. Because we all have different risk profiles," Njoroge said. "You have to do serious banking, not lazy banking. We were doing lazy banking before, that is what it was."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after Monday's selloff

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday after the SP 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months in the previous session on concerns that a coronavirus outbreak in China could hit global economic growth.The Dow Jones Industrial Ave...

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming edition of ace adventurer Bear Gryllss Man vs Wild show, for which the shooting has begun in Karnatakas Bandipur forest, sources said here on Tue...

UPDATE 4-Defying Trump, Britain's Johnson gives Huawei restricted 5G remit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in Britains 5G mobile network on Tuesday, resisting U.S. pressure to exclude the Chinese company from next-generation communications over fears Beijing could use them to spy. Britai...

Rugby-Chat's injury leaves French front row under cosh for England game

Frances front row risks being exposed when they host England in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, after a calf injury to Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat left an already young squad further shorn of experience. New coach Fabien Galthie has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020