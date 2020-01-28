Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:56 IST
BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Tuesday opposed Air India sale, and urged the government to think over this decision. "Ever since inception, public sector undertakings have been the driver of growth and value creation. Perhaps they are the only enterprises in India that fulfilled all the objectives laid out according to the Industrial Policy Resolution of 1956," a BMS statement said.

The union also said that it is unfortunate that they (PSUs) are being sold in the name of resource mobilization to fund social spending. The union is of the view that selling PSU to private players is not going to help the government in mobilizing resources and funding social spending because privatization does not free the government from its responsibilities.

There are certain segment in which both public as well private sector enterprises are not being able to perform and there are cases in which private players failed to generate own resources, they simply took the money in form of loans from banks (many in the public sector) and then they failed to repay the loan, deepening non-performing asset crisis, it added. The PSU also pointed out that while calculating profit and loss of Air India one need to think of the fact that it has been operating many of the low-profit or loss-making routes only to serve the passenger and connecting people with one another promoting national unity - in which any private player will not be operating.

Privatisation of Air India can have a cascading impact; like many of those airports which will lose the flight may face further crises, many of the emerging cities may face the crisis of connectivity etc, it added. Keeping these issues in mind the BMS urge the government to think hundred times before going for the disinvestment of Air India, the union said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after Monday's selloff

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday after the SP 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months in the previous session on concerns that a coronavirus outbreak in China could hit global economic growth.The Dow Jones Industrial Ave...

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming edition of ace adventurer Bear Gryllss Man vs Wild show, for which the shooting has begun in Karnatakas Bandipur forest, sources said here on Tue...

UPDATE 4-Defying Trump, Britain's Johnson gives Huawei restricted 5G remit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in Britains 5G mobile network on Tuesday, resisting U.S. pressure to exclude the Chinese company from next-generation communications over fears Beijing could use them to spy. Britai...

Rugby-Chat's injury leaves French front row under cosh for England game

Frances front row risks being exposed when they host England in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, after a calf injury to Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat left an already young squad further shorn of experience. New coach Fabien Galthie has s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020