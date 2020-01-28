Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope disinvestment will deliver a strong, rejuvenated Air India: IATA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 19:34 IST
Hope disinvestment will deliver a strong, rejuvenated Air India: IATA

Global airlines' grouping IATA on Tuesday expressed hope that the disinvestment process will result in a strong and rejuvenated Air India, which is able to support growth of India's aviation market. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has around 290 airlines as members, including Air India.

Making a second attempt in as many years for strategic disinvestment of Air India, the government on Monday issued the preliminary bid document for 100 per cent stake in the debt-laden airline. "We hope the disinvestment process will deliver a strong and rejuvenated Air India that is able to support the anticipated growth potential of India's aviation market," IATA Assistant Director (Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific) Albert Tjoeng told PTI in an e-mailed statement.

At the same time, it is important to ensure that the operating and regulatory environment in the country allows Air India and all Indian carriers to operate effectively, he said. In 2019, domestic air passenger traffic in India stood at 14.41 crore, an increase of nearly four per cent compared to the previous year, as per the latest official data.

As part of the latest disinvestment plan, Air India would also sell its 100 per cent stake in budget carrier Air India Express as well as 50 per cent shareholding in equal joint venture Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS). All the three entities would be sold together and management control of the national carrier would be transferred to the new investor.

Air India is in the red for long and the disinvestment is aimed at reviving the fortunes of the full service carrier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Man in Germany contracts coronavirus in one of first cases of transmission outside China

Germany has declared its first confirmed case of the coronavirus after a 33-year-old man contracted it from a colleague visiting his workplace from Shanghai, in one of the first cases of person-to-person transmission outside China.The case ...

Shift folk dancers' statues from vicinity of Golden Temple: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the relocation of statues of folk dancers from the vicinity of the Golden Temple, days after they were vandalised, according to a government statement. It said Singh also asked the Pu...

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS on Tuesday opposed Air India sale, and urged the government to think over this decision. Ever since inception, public sector undertakings have been the driver of growth and value creation. Perhaps t...

US forces recover bodies from jet crash site in Afghanistan: officials

US forces in helicopters recovered the remains Tuesday of the crew killed when one of its military jets went down in a Taliban-controlled area, hours after Afghan forces trying to reach the wreckage clashed with insurgents. The Bombardier E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020