Travelex says UK money transfer and wire services back online after hack

Travelex's UK international money transfer service and wire offering is fully operational again, it said on Tuesday, almost a month after a crippling ransomware attack forced staff to use pen and paper to calculate foreign currency exchanges.

The cyberattack forced the company to take all its systems offline, causing chaos for New Year holidaymakers and business travelers seeking online currency services.

