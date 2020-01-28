Ease of doing business: 149 of 187 reforms proposed by Centre implemented in JK

Out of 187 reforms proposed by the Centre under the ease of doing business programme, 149 have been implemented so far in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. It was conveyed at a meeting convened by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, commissioner secretary, industries and commerce, Jammu & Kashmir, to review the implementation of the ease of doing business reforms programme here, the spokesman said.

The programme is aimed at providing hassle-free services to traders, industrialists, potential investors and facilitating aspiring entrepreneurs. "Around 187 reforms have been proposed by the Government of India, under the aegis of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the ease of doing business programme. So far, 149 reforms have been implemented in the UT, while its ranking in the implementation of reforms has improved from 32 to 22 in the country," the spokesman said.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievements, Dwivedi said over 80 per cent basic work has been completed under the programme so far. He stressed the need for putting in extra efforts for optimum results on the ground.

At the meeting, a plan for starting district-level awareness programme involving around 20 departments was also discussed, which would provide benefits at district and village levels, the spokesman said. The commissioner secretary directed for making the investment facilitation cell operational at an earliest and completion of geographic information system mapping of industrial estates to facilitate the implementation of the reforms, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.