Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ease of doing business: 149 of 187 reforms proposed by Centre implemented in JK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:38 IST
Ease of doing business: 149 of 187 reforms proposed by Centre implemented in JK

Out of 187 reforms proposed by the Centre under the ease of doing business programme, 149 have been implemented so far in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. It was conveyed at a meeting convened by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, commissioner secretary, industries and commerce, Jammu & Kashmir, to review the implementation of the ease of doing business reforms programme here, the spokesman said.

The programme is aimed at providing hassle-free services to traders, industrialists, potential investors and facilitating aspiring entrepreneurs. "Around 187 reforms have been proposed by the Government of India, under the aegis of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the ease of doing business programme. So far, 149 reforms have been implemented in the UT, while its ranking in the implementation of reforms has improved from 32 to 22 in the country," the spokesman said.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievements, Dwivedi said over 80 per cent basic work has been completed under the programme so far. He stressed the need for putting in extra efforts for optimum results on the ground.

At the meeting, a plan for starting district-level awareness programme involving around 20 departments was also discussed, which would provide benefits at district and village levels, the spokesman said. The commissioner secretary directed for making the investment facilitation cell operational at an earliest and completion of geographic information system mapping of industrial estates to facilitate the implementation of the reforms, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian PM orders watchdog to draw up plan to prevent virus spread

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Russias consumer safety watchdog to draw up and present a national plan to the government on Wednesday on ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Russia has not had any confirmed cases of the new v...

In Mideast first, UAE announces case of new coronavirus

Dubai, Jan 29 AFP The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first case of the new coronavirus, in a family from Wuhan, in what is thought to be the first confirmed case in the Middle East. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention...

BACKSTORY-Inside the destroyed Fukushima plant: radiation, risk and reporting

Reuters was recently given exclusive access to Japans Fukushima nuclear plant, where three reactors melted down in 2011 after a powerful earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the seaside facility. It was my fourth visit to the plant since the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Hong Kong stocks pull Asian shares lower but futures offer hope

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a spike in new Chinese virus cases sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and added to worries about the economic impact of the outbreak.But there were some signs that global financial markets may be regaining thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020