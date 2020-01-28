Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European yields bounce off three-month lows after U.S. consumer confidence data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:16 IST
UPDATE 2-European yields bounce off three-month lows after U.S. consumer confidence data
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eurozone government bond yields rose for the first time in over a week, bouncing off three-month lows thanks to strong U.S. consumer confidence data. Yields rose sharply in late trading after U.S. consumer confidence exceeded expectations to hit its highest level since August.

"The conclusion of the trade deal has probably seen a bounce in that, even though there are still a lot of issues to be resolved," said Rabobank strategist Lyn-Graham Taylor. Most euro zone 10-year government bond yields, which had continued their fall earlier in the session, were last up 3 basis points on the day, set for their first daily rise in over a week.

Earlier in the session, the U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly inverted the first time since October. The gap between yields on three-month U.S. notes and 10-year Treasuries fell as low as -0.015 basis points. It was last at 4 basis points.

An inverted curve, when longer-dated yields fall below shorter-maturity ones, has been a fairly reliable predictor of U.S. economic recessions in the past. Investors have been dialing back riskier positions and buying bonds over the last week, worried about the coronavirus and the economic uncertainty it may lead to.

They have been betting inflation in the euro area will weaken. A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations briefly fell to their lowest in 1-1/2-months at 1.2516%. It last bounced back to 1.27%. "But the interesting part will be how much the virus and the contamination efforts of the Chinese government will finally lead to hampering supply chains and growth and that is really hard to grasp in the short term," said DZ Bank rates strategist Christian Lenk.

Traders are also focusing on the Federal Reserve meeting which starts on Tuesday. The market consensus is that the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged at between 1.5% and 1.75%. In the primary market, Greece gathered record orders over 18 billion euros for a 15-year bond issue that raised 2.5 billion euros - in its first time issuing such a long-term bond since the financial crisis.

The deal followed a credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-' by Fitch Ratings on Friday, citing economic growth and fiscal prudence were leading to government debt remaining at sustainable levels. France's 30-year bond sold via a syndicate of banks was also strongly received, with demand reaching 38 billion euros for the 5 billion euro offer, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Japan evacuation flight from Wuhan lands, 5 reported ill

The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday - four of them showing symptoms of fever or coughing.Japan has confirmed seven patient...

Indian short film selected for screening at IFFR

Short film Aahuti by Delhi-based independent filmmaker Lubdhak Chatterjee has been selected to be screened at this years International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR, a platform focussing on recent work by talented new filmmakers. Chatterjees...

Russian PM orders watchdog to draw up plan to prevent virus spread

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Russias consumer safety watchdog to draw up and present a national plan to the government on Wednesday on ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Russia has not had any confirmed cases of the new v...

In Mideast first, UAE announces case of new coronavirus

Dubai, Jan 29 AFP The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first case of the new coronavirus, in a family from Wuhan, in what is thought to be the first confirmed case in the Middle East. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020