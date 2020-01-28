Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound in broad rally, safe-haven assets lose luster

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:30 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound in broad rally, safe-haven assets lose luster
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Global equity markets rebounded in a broad rally on Tuesday and some safe-haven assets lost a bit of their appeal as investors took a less pessimistic view of the potential economic fallout from China's coronavirus outbreak. Gold fell and the Japanese yen eased against the dollar, but risk aversion in currency markets persisted, with the Australian dollar leading losers and the greenback strengthening to an eight-week high against a basket of six rivals.

Gains in technology and financial shares led Wall Street to recoup some losses from the worst selloff in about four months on Monday that was sparked by the coronavirus outbreak and worries over its near-term impact on growth. Major European and U.S. stock indexes rebounded around 1% as President Xi Jinping said China was sure of defeating a "devil" coronavirus that has killed 106 people.

Chinese markets will remain closed until next week, but a 0.5% overnight drop in Tokyo's Nikkei was more modest than Monday's thumping. Other Asian markets that were openly rallied. "History shows us as we look back at several different examples that these viral outbreaks tend to be short-lived," said Candice Bangsund, a global asset allocation portfolio manager at Fiera Capital in Montreal.

While markets are likely to gyrate in the short term, the global economy will resume the improving growth it started to exhibit late last year, Bangsund said. "The economy could be ripe for a sharp snapback or a V-shaped recovery once we find out when this is contained and when the outbreak is indeed brought under control," she said. We maintain the global economy will come back to life."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.61%, while its emerging market index lost 0.25%. Shares on Wall Street also surged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.84 points, or 0.75%, to 28,750.64. The S&P 500 gained 33.77 points, or 1.04%, to 3,277.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 122.92 points, or 1.34%, to 9,262.23.

Oil futures edged up after falling for five days following the recovery in equities and talk that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies might tighten the market amid fears the coronavirus could weigh on oil demand. Brent futures rose 46 cents to $59.78 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 55 cents to $53.69.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note bounced off three-month lows after a key part of the yield curve briefly inverted for the first time since October. The yield fell as low as 1.57% overnight, the lowest since Oct. 10, before the 10-year note fell 13/32 in price to yield 1.6476%.

An inverted curve, when longer-dated yields fall below shorter-maturity ones, has been a fairly reliable signal that a U.S. recession will follow one to two years later. Eurozone government bond yields bounced off three-month lows to rise for the first time in over a week after U.S. consumer confidence exceeded expectations to hit its highest level since August.

Traders awaited the outcome of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers, which started on Tuesday. The market consensus is that the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged at between 1.5% and 1.75%. The dollar index rose 0.12%, with the euro down 0.06% to $1.1009. The yen weakened 0.24% versus the greenback at 109.16 per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Japan evacuation flight from Wuhan lands, 5 reported ill

The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday - four of them showing symptoms of fever or coughing.Japan has confirmed seven patient...

Indian short film selected for screening at IFFR

Short film Aahuti by Delhi-based independent filmmaker Lubdhak Chatterjee has been selected to be screened at this years International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR, a platform focussing on recent work by talented new filmmakers. Chatterjees...

Russian PM orders watchdog to draw up plan to prevent virus spread

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Russias consumer safety watchdog to draw up and present a national plan to the government on Wednesday on ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Russia has not had any confirmed cases of the new v...

In Mideast first, UAE announces case of new coronavirus

Dubai, Jan 29 AFP The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first case of the new coronavirus, in a family from Wuhan, in what is thought to be the first confirmed case in the Middle East. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020