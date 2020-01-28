Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares recover from viral outbreak fuelled sell-off

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:40 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares recover from viral outbreak fuelled sell-off

Banks and luxury goods led a recovery in European shares on Tuesday after heightened concerns about the about the potential impact on businesses from the coronavirus outbreak in China saw the main index post its worst day in about four months. Upbeat earnings pushed lender Swedbank to the top of the pan-region STOXX 600 index, while Virgin Money UK rallied on reporting higher loan book growth.

Marking its best day in almost a month was Italy's lender-heavy index, jumping 2.6% to lead regional peers as its banks index rallied 2.5%. Luxury goods makers LVMH Burberry Group Plc , Kering and Moncler SpA, which derive a chunk of their demand from China, rose after sliding more than 3% on Monday.

Bolstered also by a recovery on Wall Street, the STOXX 600 ended up 0.8%. Along with most other major country indices, STOXX 600 had lost more than 2% on Monday which had wiped out around 200 billion euros of market capitalisation. Even as the death toll from the outbreak rose to 106, President Xi Jinping said the country was sure of defeating a "devil" virus. In Europe, Germany confirmed its first case of the virus after a 33-year-old man contracted it from a colleague visiting his workplace from Shanghai.

"Yesterday was just panic selling and then today there is this realization that things are getting worse but they don't seem to be getting exponentially worse," said David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK in London. But he noted that stock markets have only regained some of the ground they lost on Monday, which could be attributed to traders looking for some short-term bargain hunting and short-covering.

Capping gains were shares of Europe's most valuable technology company SAP, which dropped 2.1% as some analysts pointed to the company's slowing cloud revenue growth. Philips slipped 2.1% after the Dutch health technology company's quarterly sales fell short of estimates. [nL8N29X0X5

As the week progresses, investors anticipate central bank meetings with the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates due on Wednesday and the Bank of England's policy stance expected on Thursday. Financial markets see a nearly 60% chance of a rate cut in Britain. Britain is also set to formally leave from the European Union on Friday, followed by a "business as usual" transition that ends next December. The two sides will also start trade talks in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's hockey team lose to New Zealand

A spirited Indian Womens hockey team lost a hard-fought match 0-1 to hosts New Zealand here on Wednesday. Earlier in the tour, India had registered a 4-0 win in their first match against the New Zealand Development squad but lost 1-2 in the...

Even low levels of air pollution may be bad for your heart: Study

Short term exposure to low levels of air pollution is associated with a higher risk of sudden heart problems, especially among older people, according to a study. Researchers from the University of Sydney in Australia found that over 90 per...

UPDATE 1-Japan evacuation flight from Wuhan lands, 5 reported ill

The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday - four of them showing symptoms of fever or coughing.Japan has confirmed seven patient...

Indian short film selected for screening at IFFR

Short film Aahuti by Delhi-based independent filmmaker Lubdhak Chatterjee has been selected to be screened at this years International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR, a platform focussing on recent work by talented new filmmakers. Chatterjees...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020