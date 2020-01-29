Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 cr in Q3

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 15:39 IST
Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 cr in Q3

Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday reported highest ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in December 2019 quarter on the back of healthy interest income. The non-banking finance company posted a 52 per cent jump in Q3 net profit as compared with Rs 1,060 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income of the company grew 41 per cent to Rs 7,026 crore for October-December of 2019-20 as against Rs 4,992 crore in year ago period, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing. The net interest income was up by 42 per cent at Rs 4,537 crore from Rs 3,206 crore. While the interest income increased by 39 per cent to Rs 6,105 crore from Rs 4,387 crore in Q3 of 2018-19.

The company's asset under management (AUM) as on December 31, 2019, rose to Rs 1,45,092 crore, up 35 per cent from Rs 1,07,507 crore. New loans booked in terms of volume increased 13 per cent to 76.7 lakh from 67.7 lakh, it added.

The consolidated figures of BFL include the results of its wholly-owned subsidiaries Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd. From 2019-20, BFL and its subsidiary BHFL have opted for the reduced rate of 25.17 per cent for computation of income tax as per recently inserted section of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the company said.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA as on December 31, 2019, stood at 1.61 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively. Bajaj Finance also informed that its board of directors has appointed Deepak Bagati as the Chief Risk Officer of the company with immediate effect.

Bagati will take charge in place of Fakhari Sarjan. Stock of Bajaj Finance was trading at Rs 4,366.45 on the BSE, up 3.64 per cent over previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Macron accuses Erdogan of failing 'to keep word' on Libya

Paris, Jan 29 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday of failing to keep his word to end meddling in Libya, saying Ankara was sending ships with Syrian mercenaries to the conflict-torn...

WRAPUP 4-Fed leaves rates unchanged, offers no new guidance on balance sheet

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with officials pointing to continued moderate U.S. economic growth and a strong job market. Job gains have been solid ... and the unemploym...

UPDATE 1-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, shows up outside Trump trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trumps political rivals, traveled to Washington on Wednesday for Trumps impeachment trial -- but he was turned away at the U.S...

McDonald's closes all branches in virus-hit Chinese province

New York, Jan 29 AFP US fast food giant McDonalds said on Wednesday it closed all of its restaurants in Hubei, the Chinese province at the epicenter of a virus outbreak that has spread beyond the countrys borders. The novel coronavirus outb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020