Kazakhstan to cut China transport links over coronavirus

Kazakhstan will shut down major transport links with China over the coronavirus by February 4 and has stopped issuing visas to Chinese citizens, a government statement said Wednesday.

Regular flights between the two countries will be stopped by February 3 and cross-border passenger train journeys will be stopped February 1, the statement said, while buses between the countries were halted Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.