'Housing Society Management Show 2020' to be held on 7th to 9th February 2020 in Worli, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first and only Expo on Housing Societies Management - 'Housing Society Management Show 2020' (HSMS 2020) is set to roll out its third edition on from February 7-9, 2020, daily from 11 am to 8 pm at Nehru Centre in Mumbai's Worli. This unique expo is the common platform for members of housing Societies and wide range of professional/certified service providers/manufacturers who will include over 50 categories - electrical, plumbing, sanitation, leakage, cementing, color, painting, fire safety, CC TV Surveillance, Access Control Systems, Automated Boom Barriers, Composting Machines for Organic Waste, Solar Energy and Rainwater harvesting systems, legal advice amongst others.

"Maharashtra has millions of members residing in over 4.2 lakh Registered Housing Societies in state. Making our living and workplace calm, peaceful, and enjoyable must be the guiding principle of all societies," said Mukund Rao, Organiser of 'Housing Society Management Show 2020. "Having lived in housing society myself for years, I understand the volume of mandatory and non-mandatory requirements of the any society, many of those of recurring in nature," he added.

Rao further said, "We realised, this huge segment had remained unaddressed for years and also had no common platform where the professional services providers/manufacturers on one hand and seekers of these services i.e. members/Office bearers of the societies on another can meet, connect, communicate and transact whereby the members of societies not only find solutions to their existing and future problems but also get value for money service/products for maintenance and improvements in their respective societies." The members of over 4000 housing and commercial societies are expected to visit this expo will get to witness, meet and interact with over 50 different categories of competent and certified vendors under one roof. And who knows many looking to fix certain problems in their society for years may find its solution right here, instantly and at ease!

The Expo has already garnered the support of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MSWA), Professional Housekeepers' Association (PHA), V Citizens Action Network (VCAN), National Solid Waste Association of India (NSWAI), Indian Pest Control Association (IPCA). The list also includes, All India Real Estate Agents' Association (AIREAA) and Women's Legal Forum for Housing Societies (WLFHS), Sahakar Bharati Housing Society, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Indian Pump Association (IPA), Vasai Taluka Housing Federation, Accommodation Times, Soch Sayani and many others.

