Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godfrey Phillips shares continue to tumble; tank another 9 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:29 IST
Godfrey Phillips shares continue to tumble; tank another 9 pc

The scrip of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips continued to fall for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, plunging over 9 per cent, amid reports of sale of the company's shares by the promoters. Godfrey Phillips on Tuesday denied reports that its promoter KK Modi group was planning to sale its stake in the company, evoking a strong rebuttal from Lalit Modi, who called the company "blatant liars".

The stock tanked 9.14 per cent to close at Rs 1,247.30 on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 9.95 per cent to Rs 1,236.15. At the NSE, it tumbled 9.13 per cent to close at Rs 1,248.05.

On Tuesday, shares of the company had dropped 4.58 per cent on the BSE. In a regulatory filing, Godfrey Phillips clarified that it is neither engaged nor privy to any discussions on "rumoured potential transaction by its promoters".

"The company has also received a clarification from its significant promoter that there has been no decision to put its assets on sale," it said. Reacting to the company's denial, Modi, who is abroad, tweeted, "All I can say is they are blatant liars."

Sharing a letter he had written to co-trustees of KK Modi Family trust ahead of a meeting of the board of trustees on November 30, 2019, in which he proposed selling of various assets including family-controlled businesses, Modi termed clarification by Godfrey Phillips as "a complete eye wash". Bina Modi, wife of KK Modi, took over as the chairperson of Modi Enterprises in November last year after his demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Athletics-Russian federation at risk of expulsion over doping offences

The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of Russias suspended athletics federation RUSAF after what it described as a total lack of contrition in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations.The AIUs...

Euro MPs set seal on Brexit in emotional vote

Brussels, Jan 29 AFP Britains departure from the European Union was set in law Wednesday, amid emotional scenes, as the blocs parliament voted to ratify the divorce papers. After half a century of sometimes awkward membership and three year...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Having flirted with Grand Slam glory for a number of years, Dominic Thiem took another confident step toward a maiden major title by turning the tables on nemesis Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Wednesday. SPORT-DOPINGRUSSIARussian fed...

WHO warns world to 'take action' over China virus

Wuhan, Jan 29 AFP The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all governments to take action over the SARS-like virus spreading from China that has killed 132 people and infected around 6,000 others. The WHO called an urgent meeting f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020