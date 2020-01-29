Morgan Stanley says coronavirus could drag on global, Chinese GDP growth

Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday that assuming the coronavirus peaks in February and March, global economic growth could be hit by 0.15 to 0.3 percentage point during the first quarter.

Assuming the same time scale, the bank said China's GDP growth could be cut by 0.5 to 1 percentage point during the quarter.

