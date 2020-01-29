Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district tops Niti's ranking in Dec

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 29-01-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 21:10 IST
Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh has topped the list of aspirational districts ranked by the government think tank Niti Aayog in December. Belangir (Odisha) and YSR (Andhra Pradesh) have been placed at the second and third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

Sahibganj (Jharkhand) has been ranked at the fourth spot and Hailakandi(Assam) at the fifth place. The delta rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas in December 2019.

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the ranking. Aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development.

The ranking of aspirational districts is done every month.

