Reports of vessel on fire off UAE's Sharjah - UKMTO
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday that it had received reports of a vessel on fire north-west of the United Arab Emirates' emirate of Sharjah.
The comments came in an advisory notice sent by email. (Writing by Lisa Barrington;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates