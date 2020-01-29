5 arrested in GST related frauds

GST authorities have detected two cases of fake invoices for fraudulently availing input tax credit (ITC) and arrested four persons in the connection, an official release said. Delhi North Commissionerate, Delhi CGST zone has also detected another case of clandestine removal of goods without issuing invoices. One person has been arrested in this case.

"The arrested persons have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), New Delhi at Patiala House Court," the release said. The four accused, in the fake invoice case, had availed total ineligible ITC of around Rs 90 crore on invoices issued by non-existent firms.

In the clandestine removal case, the accused had prima facie supplied goods worth about Rs 41 crore without issuing invoices, thus defrauding the exchequer to the tune of more than Rs 7 crore, the release said. Further investigations are underway to identify other beneficiaries and to recover the GST involved, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

