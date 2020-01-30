Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay USD 1.1 bn for patent infringement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 08:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 08:32 IST
Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay USD 1.1 bn for patent infringement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay USD 1.1 billion to a university in California for infringing on four Wi-Fi technology patents. Apple was ordered to pay USD 837 million and Broadcom must pay USD 270 million to the California Institute of Technology, in what is thought to be one of the largest patent verdicts ever.

The court pronounced the verdict on Wednesday. Caltech, as the university located near Los Angeles is known, had sued both tech giants in 2016, alleging that Apple products including iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches used Broadcom components that infringed on Caltech patents related to wireless data transmissions.

Both Apple and Broadcom indicated they planned to appeal the verdict. "Caltech appreciates the jury's thoughtful attention throughout the trial," the university said in a statement to AFP. "We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents.

"As a nonprofit institution of higher education, Caltech is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education." In court documents, Apple and Broadcom had said that Caltech's claims "are based solely on the incorporation of allegedly infringing Broadcom chips in Apple's iPhone, Mac, and other devices."

"Broadcom manufactures the accused chips, while Apple is merely an indirect downstream party whose products incorporate the accused chips," according to court filings. "Accordingly, the claims that Caltech has against Apple depend on establishing that the accused Broadcom chips infringe the patents and that the patents-in-suit are not invalid," it stated.

Broadcom was the main target of the lawsuit but Apple was also named as it is one of Broadcom's biggest customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moms who smoke put their babies at fracture risk during the first year of life: Study

Mothers who smoke during the early phase of their pregnancy might be putting their babies at an increased risk of fractures within the first year of their life. The findings which were reached upon by a Swedish study published in the Britis...

SC allows Sarda Mines to resume mining in Odisha upon depositing 933 Cr by Feb 29

Providing relief to mining company Sarda Mines Pvt Ltd., the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed it to resume its mining operations in Odisha subject to deposit of Rs 933 crore towards environmental compensation by February 29. A bench of Chi...

Tibet reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

Tibet has reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia, Chinese health authorities said on Thursday. The first case was reported after a 34-year-old man from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, travelled t...

India A all out for 216, hand hosts advantage on day 1 of first unofficial Test

Shubman Gills run-a-ball 83 was the only high point for India A as New Zealand A grabbed the opening day honors in their first unofficial Test here on Thursday. India A were all out for 216 in their first innings and New Zealand A responded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020