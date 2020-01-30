Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frost & Sullivan: IOT offers US$31.7 billion in opportunities for Communication Service Providers in Asia-Pacific by 2025

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 08:43 IST

Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and vendors in the Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) market are expanding their solution portfolios to monetize the IoT opportunity by developing data management platforms and integrating advanced analytics capabilities.

"Smart city programs are expected to drive most of the IoT spending in the region, with the transport and logistics as well as the manufacturing segments generating strong demand," said Nishchal Khorana, Director, ICT Practice.

"Focus on developing industry specific solutions, along with cross-domain partnerships to build an ecosystem of value, will be critical success factors. Market participants will also have to earn consumer trust in IoT systems, from privacy to cybersecurity and ethics, in order to reduce political and regulatory risks," he added.

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, 2019 APAC Internet of Things Market, analyzes IoT spending across APAC countries. It identifies the fastest growing market spenders and spending across various industry sectors. It covers the regions of Greater China, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Australia-New Zealand (ANZ), Japan, and South Korea.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3z5

"Most of the spending in the IoT market will be driven by the Chinese market," noted Nishchal Khorana.

To tap greater growth opportunities, IoT solution providers will aim to:

  • Target the agriculture sector. Analyzing the data from Agri-IoT sensors will allow farmers to optimize the levels of feed, fertilizers, and pesticides, leading to higher quality produce.
  • Customize Agri-IoT offerings for the local market - fragmented farm holdings in some markets, graying labor force in others.
  • Adopt a data strategy that integrates data from Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, video surveillance systems, other sensors, and even external databases to achieve a more complete picture of their customers' profiles and habits.
  • Develop smart traffic management systems. To make optimal use of IoT in traffic management, the solutions have to be cross-domain and interface with other IoT systems in the real estate and utility space to better understand traffic demand.
  • Acquire capabilities in data capture and analysis, through new hiring, strategic partnerships, or M&A activity.

2019 APAC Internet of Things Market is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Connected Industries Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

2019 APAC Internet of Things Market
PA91-67

Contact:

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications, Frost & Sullivan
E: melissa.tan@frost.com
P: +65 68900926

http://ww2.frost.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC allows Sarda Mines to resume mining in Odisha upon depositing 933 Cr by Feb 29

Providing relief to mining company Sarda Mines Pvt Ltd., the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed it to resume its mining operations in Odisha subject to deposit of Rs 933 crore towards environmental compensation by February 29. A bench of Chi...

China says will punish officials who slack off in fighting virus

Chinas anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it will severely punish officials who slack off on the job in fighting a new virus that is spreading across the country.The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection CCDI said on its websi...

Moms who smoke put their babies at fracture risk during the first year of life: Study

Mothers who smoke during the early phase of their pregnancy might be putting their babies at an increased risk of fractures within the first year of their life. The findings which were reached upon by a Swedish study published in the Britis...

Tibet reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

Tibet has reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia, Chinese health authorities said on Thursday. The first case was reported after a 34-year-old man from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, travelled t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020