Left Menu
Development News Edition

Breakthrough Speaking Academy launches four-day program for public speaking

Breakthrough Speaking Academy is an education, career development, coaching and speaking forum for aspiring and professional public speakers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 10:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 10:59 IST
Breakthrough Speaking Academy launches four-day program for public speaking
Breakthrough Speaking Academy. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Jan 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Breakthrough Speaking Academy is an education, career development, coaching and speaking forum for aspiring and professional public speakers. An initiative by BeOne Foundation for transformational leadership, the academy is launching a four-day intensive master class in public speaking.

The master class will be led by Chetan Walia, recently awarded as 'Top-100 Education Leaders' in the world. It is a unique combination of theory and practical application. Participants will learn the skills, practice them, apply them, and create a community where they can support each other and continue to evolve as speakers.

The program involves a series of interactive discussions, exercises, micro labs, and practice sessions. Participants will be able to free themselves of their fear of public speaking, learn how to engage with various kinds of audience and how to grow professionally in the public-speaking domain. The intensive master class has been designed in a manner that will help participants go beyond their assumptions related to public speaking.

The program leader will share the methods to create 'The Stage Effect', powerful storytelling, preparing speeches, and paid speaking assignments. Whether a seasoned professional or one getting ready to make their first speech, this event will show its participants what it takes to be the kind of speaker who keeps getting invited back, again and again.

The event equips learners with the tools to design and deliver programs, seminars, webinars, or keynotes to audiences within their industries. The course also imparts skills to participants for marketing and selling their professional speaking services. "You don't need to be an extrovert or a natural entertainer to establish influence and inspire audiences. What you do need, is a passion to tell the unique story that only you can tell", said Chetan Walia, the program leader.

The academy believes that speaking is a skill that anyone can learn. Therefore, the Breakthrough Speaking Academy has been created to give aspiring and established speakers, all the tools they need to share their story with the world. The New Delhi event will be held from March 18th to 21st, 2020. The details are available on the Breakthrough Speaking Academy website at www.breakthroughspeakingacademy.com.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says will punish officials who slack off in fighting virus

Chinas anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it will severely punish officials who slack off on the job in fighting a new virus that is spreading across the country.The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection CCDI said on its websi...

SC allows Sarda Mines to resume mining in Odisha upon depositing 933 Cr by Feb 29

Providing relief to mining company Sarda Mines Pvt Ltd., the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed it to resume its mining operations in Odisha subject to deposit of Rs 933 crore towards environmental compensation by February 29. A bench of Chi...

Moms who smoke put their babies at fracture risk during the first year of life: Study

Mothers who smoke during the early phase of their pregnancy might be putting their babies at an increased risk of fractures within the first year of their life. The findings which were reached upon by a Swedish study published in the Britis...

Tibet reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

Tibet has reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia, Chinese health authorities said on Thursday. The first case was reported after a 34-year-old man from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, travelled t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020