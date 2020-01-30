Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai Motor rolls out three millionth car from TN plant

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 12:53 IST
Hyundai Motor rolls out three millionth car from TN plant
Image Credit: Flickr

Hyundai Motor rolls out three millionth car from TN plant Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI): Korean auto-maker Hyundai Motor India achieved a significant milestone by rolling out its three millionths 'made in India' car being shipped to overseas market from the Tamil Nadu manufacturing unit, a top official said on Thursday. The three millionth car was the company's latest sedan Hyundai Aura which has been rechristened 'Grand i10' for the Colombian market, rolled out from the assembly line at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in nearby Sriperumbudur.

The company on the occasion also said that it has begun export of Hyundai Aura range of cars, besides shipping other models. The rollout of the three millionth car was the fastest since the inception of the unit in 1998.

"The fastest Made in India 3 millionth export car rollout is a significant milestone as it showcases the global success story for Hyundai," Hyundai Motor India Managing director S S Kim said. "We started our export operations in 1999 and created many milestones. We thank all our global customers and overseas distributors for their trust...," he said.

HMIL began exporting cars in 1999 with the first batch comprising 20 units of popular hatchback 'Santro' being shipped to Nepal. Later, it reached the first milestone of exporting one lakh car in October 2004.

In March 2008, the company exported its five lakh car followed by 10 lakh car and 20 lakh car in February 2010 and March 2014 respectively. In 2019, Hyundai Motor shipped 1.81 lakh units with 792 customized variants according to country-specific preference and demand, Kim who is also the company CEO, said at an event at the manufacturing facility.

With a market share of 26 percent in 2019 to the total exports of passenger cars from India, Hyundai has been a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry, he said. Kim said the company during the last two decades had invested Rs 24,000 crore at it's manufacturing unit.

The company has already announced Rs 7,000 crore additional investments which include new product launches and powertrain enhancement, he added. Chennai Port Trust Chairman P Raveendran, who was present on the occasion, congratulated Hyundai Motor India for reaching the export milestone.

He said the Port Trust started focusing on three C's --Containers, Cars, and Cruise. Hyundai Motor India ships 13 car models across segments including the electric vehicle 'Kona' to 88 countries in four continents including Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific.

HMIL has 515 dealers and more than 1,329 service points across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out.The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese ...

Man detained by BSF in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

A 32-year-old man allegedly involved in suspicious activities was detained by the BSF near India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthans Jaisalmer district, police said on Thursday. Mohammad Arshad, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was nab...

SC allows SMPL to resume mining operation in Odisha, JSPL to transport iron-ore

In a relief to Sarda Mines Pvt Ltd SMPL, the Supreme Court Thursday allowed it to resume operations in Odisha on depositing Rs 933 crore towards environmental compensation by February 29. The top court also allowed Naveen Jindal-led JSPL to...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus

Airlines have started suspending flights to China in the wake of a new coronavirus outbreak which as of Thursday had killed 170 people and infected almost 8,000.Below are details in alphabetical order AIR CANADAAir Canada said on Jan. 28 it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020