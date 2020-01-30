Arvind SmartSpaces Q3 net up 91 pc at Rs 19 cr

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd on Thursday reported 91 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 19.45 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Its net profit stood at Rs 10.20 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 94.54 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 fiscal, from Rs 77.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Ahmedabad-based Arvind SmartSpaces, which is a real estate firm of USD 2 billion Lalbhai group, has completed nearly 3 million sq ft space so far and is developing about 13 million sq ft of real estate development.

It has projects across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru and Pune.

