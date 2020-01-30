Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt restores 2% additional duty incentive on mobile phones export

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 14:11 IST
Govt restores 2% additional duty incentive on mobile phones export

The government has restored 2 per cent additional duty incentive on mobile phones export with a view to boost shipments of the product, according to a notification of the commerce ministry. The duty benefit under the Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) is effective from January 1 and will be there till March 31, 2020.

"A 2 per cent additional ad hoc incentive for mobile phones is notified for exports made with let export date from January 1 to March 31, 2020," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification. DGFT is an arm of the commerce ministry which deals with issues related to exports and imports.

The directorate on December 7 last year had reduced this export incentive from 4 per cent to 2 per cent. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) had expressed disappointment over cut in the incentive, stating it will lead to massive job losses.

According to estimates, mobile phone exports grew from Rs 1,300 crore in 2017-18 to over Rs 25,000 crore at present. Under MEIS, the government provides duty benefits depending on product and country.

Rewards under the scheme are payable as percentage of realised free-on-board value and, MEIS duty credit scrip can be transferred or used for payment of a number of duties including the basic customs duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Oil falls as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. Brent crude was down 90 cents, or 1...

UPDATE 1-Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran starts up with trial run

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss government said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions.The project, in the ...

EC issues notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist. He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.The notice came on a day wh...

Athletics-Russian federation rejects call to expel it over doping offences

Russias suspended athletics federation said it would continue to battle to prove its innocence after the Athletics Integrity Unit Board accused it of showing a total lack of contrition in its response to anti-doping violations. The AIU reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020