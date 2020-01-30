IHG signs voco in partnership with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG.com), one of the world's leading hotel companies, has signed voco™ The Bank, Rosebank in South Africa in partnership with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa. Earlier this year, IHG announced the signing of a Master Development Agreement (MDA) with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa to roll out multiple franchise hotels over the next 10 years, across IHG's portfolio of brands in midscale, upscale and luxury segments. This is the first signing under the MDA and adds to IHG's growing pipeline in the Middle East and Africa whilst strengthens the growth of the company's new upscale brand, voco in the region.

voco combines the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand. The brand allows guests to enjoy an upscale experience with the freshness of a unique, independent hotel under a name they can trust. Since being launched globally just over a year ago, voco has enjoyed rapid growth with multiple signings across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA), and signing of voco The Bank, Rosebank marks the brand's debut in the African continent.

A new built property, voco The Bank, Rosebank, will open its doors to guests in 2020 and feature 131, well-designed rooms. Reflecting the brand's unstuffy service style, the hotel will welcome guests with little personal touches and offer a memorable stay experience. Located in Rosebank, a cosmopolitan commercial and residential suburb close to central Johannesburg, the hotel will provide easy access to all key business districts and directly links into the Rosebank Mall and pedestrian precinct, and is located at a convenient distance of 19kms from the city airport, (Gautrain Metro station is directly under the Hotel). The hotel will feature an expansive dining facility that will include a two-level restaurant, a lounge, and a bar. Catering to the needs of the corporate guests, the hotel will feature 3 meeting rooms, accommodating approximately 80 people.

Speaking on the announcement, Pascal Gauvin, Managing Director, India, Middle East, and Africa, IHG said: "We are pleased to announce the first hotel under our agreement with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa and debut our newest upscale brand voco, in the African continent. Receiving immense interest from owners and partners, voco has gained tremendous momentum in the EMEAA region, and we are excited to be expanding the brand footprint further in the region. True to the brand promise, the new hotel will offer a unique hospitality experience to guests and will cater to the increasing number of domestic and international travelers looking for quality branded accommodation in South Africa.

He added: we look forward to signing more hotels under our agreement with our valued, long-term partner, Valor Hospitality Partners Africa and expand our offering across key markets in the continent."

Euan McGlashan, Global CEO and Founder of Valor Hospitality Partners added: "We are excited to announce our first hotel with IHG on the African continent. voco, IHG's latest upscale brand is a unique offering and we have received significant interest from the owner community in Africa. In partnership with IHG, we look forward to developing this distinct hotel with an individual character, to welcome leisure and business guests visiting South Africa and offering them a dependable upscale experience. We are also confident that the hotel will benefit from the strength and scale of IHG's global systems, best in class technology and capabilities and the world's largest loyalty programme – IHG Rewards Club."

(With Inputs from APO)

