Left Menu
Development News Edition

IHG signs voco in partnership with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa

This is the first signing under the MDA and adds to IHG’s growing pipeline in the Middle East and Africa whilst strengthens the growth of the company’s new upscale brand, voco in the region.

IHG signs voco in partnership with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa
voco combines the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand. Image Credit: Wikipedia

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG.com), one of the world's leading hotel companies, has signed voco™ The Bank, Rosebank in South Africa in partnership with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa. Earlier this year, IHG announced the signing of a Master Development Agreement (MDA) with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa to roll out multiple franchise hotels over the next 10 years, across IHG's portfolio of brands in midscale, upscale and luxury segments. This is the first signing under the MDA and adds to IHG's growing pipeline in the Middle East and Africa whilst strengthens the growth of the company's new upscale brand, voco in the region.

voco combines the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand. The brand allows guests to enjoy an upscale experience with the freshness of a unique, independent hotel under a name they can trust. Since being launched globally just over a year ago, voco has enjoyed rapid growth with multiple signings across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA), and signing of voco The Bank, Rosebank marks the brand's debut in the African continent.

A new built property, voco The Bank, Rosebank, will open its doors to guests in 2020 and feature 131, well-designed rooms. Reflecting the brand's unstuffy service style, the hotel will welcome guests with little personal touches and offer a memorable stay experience. Located in Rosebank, a cosmopolitan commercial and residential suburb close to central Johannesburg, the hotel will provide easy access to all key business districts and directly links into the Rosebank Mall and pedestrian precinct, and is located at a convenient distance of 19kms from the city airport, (Gautrain Metro station is directly under the Hotel). The hotel will feature an expansive dining facility that will include a two-level restaurant, a lounge, and a bar. Catering to the needs of the corporate guests, the hotel will feature 3 meeting rooms, accommodating approximately 80 people.

Speaking on the announcement, Pascal Gauvin, Managing Director, India, Middle East, and Africa, IHG said: "We are pleased to announce the first hotel under our agreement with Valor Hospitality Partners Africa and debut our newest upscale brand voco, in the African continent. Receiving immense interest from owners and partners, voco has gained tremendous momentum in the EMEAA region, and we are excited to be expanding the brand footprint further in the region. True to the brand promise, the new hotel will offer a unique hospitality experience to guests and will cater to the increasing number of domestic and international travelers looking for quality branded accommodation in South Africa.

He added: we look forward to signing more hotels under our agreement with our valued, long-term partner, Valor Hospitality Partners Africa and expand our offering across key markets in the continent."

Euan McGlashan, Global CEO and Founder of Valor Hospitality Partners added: "We are excited to announce our first hotel with IHG on the African continent. voco, IHG's latest upscale brand is a unique offering and we have received significant interest from the owner community in Africa. In partnership with IHG, we look forward to developing this distinct hotel with an individual character, to welcome leisure and business guests visiting South Africa and offering them a dependable upscale experience. We are also confident that the hotel will benefit from the strength and scale of IHG's global systems, best in class technology and capabilities and the world's largest loyalty programme – IHG Rewards Club."

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will fail in 'crusader' Mideast plan: Iran official

Tehran, Jan 30 AFP A close adviser to Irans supreme leader on Thursday described the US Mideast peace plan as a continuation of the objectives of crusaders and Zionists. The plan, announced Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, consists of ...

Ban on Kunal Kamra: Aviation minister says airlines must ensure 'zero tolerance' on passenger safety

Airlines must ensure zero tolerance for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers safety, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. His remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arn...

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal, Sisodia for their stand on CAA

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for extending support to those protesting against CAA but not to stand with the people who are going to benefit fr...

Pompeo and Johnson discuss U.S.-UK free-trade deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed strengthening bilateral ties following the UKs departure from the European Union, including negotiating a free trade deal.Pompeos office said in a statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020