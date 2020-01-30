Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exporters ask govt to to review possible impact of deadly Coronavirus on trade

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:10 IST
Exporters ask govt to to review possible impact of deadly Coronavirus on trade

Exporters on Thursday urged the government to review the possible impact of deadly Coronavirus on trade as China is one of the top trading partners for India. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that if the problem persists for long, it may impact domestic mobile manufacturers as they import certain components from China.

"Mobile exporters may face issues if the problem will continue for long as they import lot of components from the neighbouring country," FIEO Director General Ajaya Sahai said. He added that certain Indian exporters have received inquiries from Hong Kong and China for import of N72 masks.

"We have provided details of those suppliers to them," he said. Engineering exporters said that China is among the top ten destinations for engineering shipments.

"We urged the government to review the possible impact of deadly Coronavirus on trade as well," the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India said in a statement. Indian engineering exports to China increased by a significant 27.60 per cent to USD 1.77 billion (about Rs 12,600 crore) during April-December 2019-20 from USD 1.33 billion (about Rs 9,500 crore) a year ago, according to EEPC India analysis.

"In fact, China has emerged as our 10th largest export destination for engineering goods, dominated by iron and steel as also industrial machinery,'' EEPC Chairman Ravi Sehgal said. With disruptions reported in China due to transport and travel restrictions in several cities, the council is trying to ascertain the exact impact on trade, Sehgal said.

"Exports to China showed significant increase against the backdrop of overall negative trend of 1.95 per cent in total engineering exports of USD 57.9 billion for the April-December 2019-20 period," he said. The deadly Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China with 25 new fatalities reported from central Hubei province, taking the death toll to 132 and confirmed infection cases to nearly 6,000, as health experts warned that the epidemic may reach its peak in the next 10 days resulting in large-scale casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will fail in 'crusader' Mideast plan: Iran official

Tehran, Jan 30 AFP A close adviser to Irans supreme leader on Thursday described the US Mideast peace plan as a continuation of the objectives of crusaders and Zionists. The plan, announced Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, consists of ...

Ban on Kunal Kamra: Aviation minister says airlines must ensure 'zero tolerance' on passenger safety

Airlines must ensure zero tolerance for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers safety, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. His remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arn...

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal, Sisodia for their stand on CAA

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for extending support to those protesting against CAA but not to stand with the people who are going to benefit fr...

Pompeo and Johnson discuss U.S.-UK free-trade deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed strengthening bilateral ties following the UKs departure from the European Union, including negotiating a free trade deal.Pompeos office said in a statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020