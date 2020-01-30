Left Menu
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Q3 net up 3.64 pc at Rs 199 cr

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 30-01-2020 15:30 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:30 IST
FMCG firm Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Thursday reported a 3.64 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 199.1 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 192.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Colgate-Palmolive (India) said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 1,152.97 crore as compared to Rs 1,107.26 crore in the year-ago quarter, a growth of 4.13 per cent, it added. "The current quarter continued to witness demand moderation and soft consumer sentiments. The company reported a net sales growth of 4.1 per cent despite category headwinds in both rural and urban," Colgate-Palmolive (India) MD Ram Raghavan said.

In the nine-month period ended December, the company said net sales grew 4.2 per cent at Rs 3,425.2 crore, while net profit for the same period was Rs 612.3 crore.

