Bajaj Auto shares gain nearly 2 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Bajaj Auto on Thursday rose nearly 2 per cent after the company reported 8.33 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in the third quarter ended December 2019. The scrip gained 1.61 per cent to close at Rs 3,141 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.99 per cent to Rs 3,184.

On the NSE, it rose 1.62 per cent to close at Rs 3,142. It was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty during the day.

Earlier in the day, the company reported 8.33 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,322.44 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,220.77 crore in the same period last fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,639.66 crore as compared to Rs 7,435.80 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, a growth of 2.74 per cent, it added.

