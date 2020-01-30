Infosys signs multi-million contract with ABN AMRO

Infosys announced on Thursdaythat it has signed a multi-year, multi-million contract withABN AMRO Bank to accelerate its cloud and DevOps (developmentand operations) transformation journey

As part of this renewed contract, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major will enable ABN AMRO Bank to achieveits business and operational goals by aligning its ITtransformation with its cloud platform strategy, an Infosysstatement said

"Leveraging its expertise in cloud and data managementservices, Infosys will help ABN AMRO Bank to navigate to asingle public cloud to deliver agility and cost efficiency inbusiness operations," it said.

