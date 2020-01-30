Left Menu
Amfi signs Sachin, Dhoni for mutual funds campaign

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:20 IST
Industry body Amfi on Thursday said it has roped in cricketing icons Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni for their 'Mutual Funds Sahi Hai' campaign that aims to create awareness about the financial product as a preferred investment option. This is the first time when the industry has engaged celebrities to promote its ambitious investor awareness campaign, which was launched in March 2017.

"Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni evoke unstinted trust and high dependability, and their longer-term orientation in their respective cricketing careers, has been akin to retail investors having equally longer-term approach towards investment," Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) Chairman Nilesh Shah said in a statement. Longer-term approach be it, in cricketing career or in mutual fund investments can deliver rich dividends be it for cricketers or investors, alike," he added.

Amfi chief executive N S Venkatesh said this is the right time to take the conversation with retail investors across the country to the next level by engaging the cricketing icons. Currently, there are 44-players in the mutual fund industry, which manages assets to the tune of over Rs 26 lakh crore.

"I am excited to be associated with the mutual funds sahi hai initiative, through Amfi, to help create awareness about mutual funds. Discipline and longer-term approach is the cornerstone towards achieving success, be it in any sport and likewise in personal investing," Tendulkar said. Dhoni said, "I take great pride in being associated with the mutual fund sahi hai campaign. Having goal-based approach, starting early, staying disciplined and not being fazed by volatility, are the four mantras, I have always followed, be it in my cricketing career or in personal money management."

Earlier in 2017, markets regulator Sebi had allowed celebrities to endorse the instrument at industry level in order to increase awareness about mutual funds as a financial product.

