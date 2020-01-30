Left Menu
TARGE Launches First-of-its-kind Lift and Shift, Bullet Resistance Security Cabins

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

• Targeted for Security personnel and VIPs in the harshest of conditions

• Cabins will be unveiled at DEFEXPO 2020 on February 5 • A Make In India Product

TARGE, a Delhi based, Indian Defence surveillance, security and equipment manufacturing company, today announced the first-of-its-kind, lift and shift, thermal insulated, bullet resistant security cabins to provide state-of-the-art surveillance and security measures from internal and external threats. A patent is pending approval for its design. The Security cabins will be unveiled at DEFEXPO 2020, India's largest Defence Event, that is happening in Lucknow from February 5-9, 2020.

The security cabins, reinstated with proven steel and glass, are designed to cater to the needs of armed forces, Paramilitary - Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), UN Forces, Airports and VIPs. Operating in crucial times, especially when security is of paramount importance, these cabins are known as the 'First Line Of Defence'. The ballistic panels are a state-of-the-art North Atlantic Treaty organisation (NATO) STANAG standards. Targe currently manufactures STANAG Level 1 and STANAG Level 2 security cabins.

On launching these cabins, Pradeep Choudhary, Founder & CEO, TARGE stated, "Time and security are always of the essence, be at the borders, in a naxalite area, at an airport, even at embassies, offices or residence, security personnel will always be the first to come in contact with a threat. It's important to have a strong defence line that cannot be breached. Our bullet resistance cabins are designed to make sure that it can withstand heavy gunfire and grenade impact while keeping your security personnel safe and comfortable to neutralise the threat."

All bullet resistance security cabins come pre equipped with Thermal Insulation that can stand harshest to extreme conditions with a varying temperature shift of 12°- 15°C, with 2 foldable seats and five gun ports and storage for ammunition is strategically set. Add-ons like optional open hatchet with 360 rotational line of gunfire, Thermal camera for identifying targets and Remote Controlled Weapons (RCWs) can be installed.

About TARGE

Targe focuses at providing and equipping governments, Military & Para-military forces, state polices, CRPF, BSF, Army, various security staffs and VIPs with state-of-the-art security and surveillance equipment. A unit of Multi Decor India Pvt.Ltd., which is an ISO 9001:2008 certified organization, specialized in the Business of PEB (Pre-Engineering Building) & Prefab Structures since last 27 years, Targe understands the challenges of the defence team and tough conditions of their work environments.

Image: TARGE - Bullet Resistance Security Cabins

PWR

PWR

