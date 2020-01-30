Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 22:01 IST
UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) banking lobby and the Investment Association (IA), which represent asset managers, said in a statement the London Stock Exchange trading day should be cut by 90 minutes to seven hours.

They proposed two options, for the day to run between 0900 and 1600 UK time, or from 0930 to 1630 UK time. "AFME and the IA would also support a 12-month pilot across all major European exchanges and trading venues in order to test market structure benefits and impacts," they added.

It is unclear if all of Europe's main bourses would agree to cut trading hours, given concerns that business could end up moving to Asia or the United States, with which their existing hours overlap. AFME and the IA made the proposal in their formal response to a public consultation by the LSE on cutting trading hours.

Shortening the trading day from 8.5 hours would mean trades being more evenly distributed to cut costs for investors, which rise when liquidity is thin, and prevent transactions bunching up in the last 2.5 hours, the trade bodies said. "For comparison, the U.S. market has shorter trading hours but six times the turnover, with an overall much lower cost of trading across the day, demonstrating greater stability in liquidity conditions across the whole trading day."

The Japanese market is open for six hours, but with a one-hour lunch break. Cboe Europe, the region's biggest cross-border share trading platform, said it would make sense to start later as the start of the session does not overlap with Wall Street.

AFME said adjusting market hours is a first step towards further improving diversity in the financial sector, AFME. Trading remains one of the areas of financial services where staff face significant mental health issues, with excessively long hours contributing to the problem, AFME and IA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Illinois man becomes first person infected with coronavirus after contact within U.S.

An Illinois man is the first person confirmed to have become infected with the new coronavirus emerging from China after contact with someone with the disease within the United States, health authorities said on Thursday. The infected man i...

UPDATE 2-Israel not accepting flights from China; El Al suspends route

Israels Health Ministry said on Thursday it will not allow flights from China to land at its airports and the countrys flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines suspended flights to Beijing until March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak.The decisi...

UPDATE 1-Trinidad bans travelers from China to prevent coronavirus

Trinidad and Tobago have imposed 14-day restrictions on travelers from China to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus on the Caribbean island nation, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Thursday. The newly identified Chi...

WRAPUP 14-WHO declares global emergency as China virus death toll reaches 170

The World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases spread to at least 18 countries.The vast majority of the more than 7,800 cases det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020