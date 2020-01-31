Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel bars flights from China over virus fears: health minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 00:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 00:33 IST
Israel bars flights from China over virus fears: health minister

Jerusalem, Jan 30 (AFP) Israel's health minister said Thursday that the country would bar all flights from China over the coronavirus epidemic, as fears of global contagion grew. "We shall not allow any flight in the near future from China to land in this country, not one," Yaakov Litzman said at a televised press conference.

He added that anyone already in Israel who had travelled from China, or stopped over there on the way from another country, should stay at home for 14 days and not mix with the general public, even if they had no symptoms. Earlier Thursday, Israel's national carrier El Al announced it was suspending flights to Beijing, its only destination in mainland China, until March 25.

According to the World Health Organisation, the virus has already killed 170 people. There have been no recorded incidents of the new coronavirus in Israel yet, but the health ministry said Wednesday it was "a matter of time".

Major airlines that have suspended or pared back services to China include British Airways, German flag carrier Lufthansa, American Airlines, KLM and United. A growing number of governments -- including Britain, Germany and the United States -- have advised their citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China.

Chinese authorities have taken extraordinary steps to arrest the virus's spread, including effectively locking down more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province. The contagion has spread to nearly every corner of China, with remote Tibet reporting its first case on Thursday.

It has triggered fears in part due to its striking similarity to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002-03, which also began in China and eventually killed nearly 800 people worldwide. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-S.Korean officials face eggs, invective as quarantine plane takes off

Angry South Koreans volleyed eggs and expletives on Thursday at a minister and officials trying to defuse their ire over plans to quarantine hundreds of citizens set to be flown home from the epicentre of a new virus epidemic in China.The f...

UPDATE 2-Illinois man becomes first person infected with coronavirus after contact within U.S.

An Illinois man is the first person confirmed to have become infected with the new coronavirus emerging from China after contact with someone with the disease within the United States, health authorities said on Thursday. The infected man i...

UPDATE 2-Israel not accepting flights from China; El Al suspends route

Israels Health Ministry said on Thursday it will not allow flights from China to land at its airports and the countrys flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines suspended flights to Beijing until March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak.The decisi...

UPDATE 1-Trinidad bans travelers from China to prevent coronavirus

Trinidad and Tobago have imposed 14-day restrictions on travelers from China to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus on the Caribbean island nation, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Thursday. The newly identified Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020