PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 31

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

VW offers $2.9 bln for control of US truckmaker Navistar https://on.ft.com/2UasYB6 Unilever to review global tea business amid slow growth https://on.ft.com/2S2dLiO

Tories move to decriminalise BBC licence fee evasion https://on.ft.com/3b0IBkG FCA probes sterling spike ahead of UK interest rate decision https://on.ft.com/2RZCwvY

Overview Volkswagen AG's commercial truck unit offered $2.9 billion for the shares of U.S. truck maker Navistar International that it does not already own.

Unilever will carry out a strategic review of its global tea business, including the Lipton and PG Tips brands, in an apparent strategy rethink by Chief Executive Alan Jope in the face of slowing group sales growth. Boris Johnson's government will open a formal process to lift the criminal penalties on those refusing to pay the BBC licence fee.

The Bank of England has asked the UK markets watchdog to investigate a jump in the pound a minute before the central bank said it would keep interest rates on hold.

