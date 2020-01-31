Left Menu
Development News Edition

Longines celebrates its HydroConquest collection with renowned actor Varun Tej

Swiss watch brand Longines on Thursday showcased its HydroConquest collection in the presence of its friend of the brand Varun Tej at the Longines boutique located at Jubilee Hills. The store displays a large selection of Longines timepieces, including the most iconic watches of the brand as well as its latest models.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 08:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 08:00 IST
Longines celebrates its HydroConquest collection with renowned actor Varun Tej
Niraj Totla, Director, Kamal watch co-presenting actor Varun Tej a Longines HydroConquest as the actor visited the brand's exclusive boutique in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Jan 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Swiss watch brand Longines on Thursday showcased its HydroConquest collection in the presence of its friend of the brand Varun Tej at the Longines boutique located at Jubilee Hills. The store displays a large selection of Longines timepieces, including the most iconic watches of the brand as well as its latest models. "I have always aspired to be associated with a brand like Longines. Its elegance and its legacy have always drawn me towards it and today I am bowled by its sporty edginess with the new models of the HydroConquest collection. It's a complete blend of the brand's core values - tradition, elegance, and performance. I am so happy to present this collection at their boutique today and performance. I am so happy to launch present this collection at their boutique today", said Varun.

Combining technical excellence and a sporty look, the HydroConquest timepieces feature a bezel enhanced with a coloured ceramic insert adding a touch of brilliance and modern styling. These new, refined models derive their inspiration from the fascinating world of aquatic sports. Available in two sizes (41 mm and 43 mm), the HydroConquest models offer the choice of three hands and a calendar, or a chronograph. These new variations will take their rightful places on the wrists of aquatic sports lovers who are looking for the perfect blend of performance and elegance.

Based in Saint-Imier, Switzerland since 1832, Longines watchmakers enjoy an expertise steeped in tradition, elegance, and performance. With generations of experience as the official timekeeper for world championships, and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has created strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sports, over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading watchmaker. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in over 150 countries.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 9-Democrats' bid for new Trump impeachment witnesses likely to fall short

Democrats appeared to have fallen short on Thursday in their bid to secure the votes needed to call witnesses in President Trumps impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trumps likely acquittal as early as this weekend. Democrats had urged ...

Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to all of China

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament on Friday the government has decided to raise its infectious disease advisory level for China, excluding Hubei province, to 2, urging citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to the country.The g...

Three terrorists killed, policeman injured after firing on Jammu-Srinagar NH

A group of terrorists opened fire at a police team near a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway here on Friday, triggering a gunfight in which three ultras were killed and a policeman injured, police said. The firing took place ...

Hostage taker's wife dies after being thrashed by locals

The wife of a man who took over 20 children hostage died in a hospital after being thrashed by locals, police said on Friday. The mans wife died on Thursday night while trying to escape but was thrashed by the locals on the spot, IG Kanpur ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020