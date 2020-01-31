Yes Bank sells over 15 lakh shares of SICAL Logistics

Private sector lender Yes Bank has sold more than 15 lakh shares of SICAL Logistics in various tranches constituting 2.68 per cent of the equity stake. As a result, the shareholding of Yes Bank in SICAL Logistics has come down to 5.49 per cent.

On January 23, the bank had sold more than 12 lakh shares of SICAL Logistics, bringing its stake to about 8 per cent. "Yes Bank has sold 15,66,909 equity shares having a nominal value of Rs 10 each, constituting 2.68 per cent of the paid-up share capital of SICAL Logistics Ltd in various tranches," Yes Bank said in a statement.

SICAL Logistics is engaged in providing dredging and retail supply chain logistics solutions. Yes Bank is India's fourth largest private sector bank with presence across all 28 states and 9 union territories. It has been striving to fund its growth and improve asset quality.

(ANI)

