Wipro falls over 2 pc after CEO, MD Neemuchwala steps down

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 11:15 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The scrip of IT major Wipro fell over 2 percent on Friday after the company's CEO and MD Abidali Z Neemuchwala decided to step down. The firm's shares dropped 2.28 percent to Rs 235.30 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it declined 2.28 percent to Rs 235.20. Wipro early on Friday announced that Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments.

He will continue to hold the office of the CEO and Managing Director until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual, the company said in a BSE filing.

