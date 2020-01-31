Left Menu
Coronavirus outbreak: With 5 doctors on board, Air India's B747 plane to depart from Delhi to Wuhan

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 11:29 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 11:22 IST
Air India's 423-seater jumbo B747 plane will depart from the Delhi airport for Wuhan at 12.30 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals as China deals with the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, officials said. There will be five doctors from the Health Ministry and one paramedical staff on board, they said.

"The B747 plane is all set to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm. It came from Mumbai on Friday morning only," said a senior airline official. The plane will have one paramedical staff on board, he added.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said on Friday,"No service will take place in the plane. Whatever food is there will be kept in seat pockets. As there will be no service, there will be no interaction (between cabin crew and passengers)." "Masks have been arranged for the crew and passengers. For our crew, we have also arranged complete protective gear," he added.

"Total five doctors from the Health Ministry are also going...The plane will be there (at Wuhan airport) for 2-3 hours," said Lohani. The government has reached out to over 600 Indians living in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, to ascertain their willingness to be brought back to India.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak on Friday climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totaling to 9,692. Hubei province reported 5,806 confirmed cases, including 204 deaths.

