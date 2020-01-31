Left Menu
Cottonseed oil cake futures slide on muted demand

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 13:25 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 13:25 IST
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday fell by Rs 4 to Rs 1,789 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets amid a weak trend at the spot market. Market players said sell-off by participants at the existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in February fell by Rs 4, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 1,789 per quintal with an open interest 63,670 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in March went down by Rs 10, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 1,806 per quintal in 57,720 lots.

