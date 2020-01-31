Left Menu
Development News Edition

60 lakh informal workers, small traders enrolled under new pension schemes: President

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 13:45 IST
60 lakh informal workers, small traders enrolled under new pension schemes: President
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the Joint Session of Parliament on Friday. Photo/LSTV Image Credit: ANI

Around 60 lakh informal sector workers and small traders are covered under the pension schemes launched in 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday. Last year, the government launched Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) and Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Maan-dhan Yojana (PM-LVM) for providing an assured minimum pension of Rs 3,000 per month.

"Farmers, agricultural laborers, unorganized sector laborers and small traders of the country had expectations of a pension scheme that would be of help to them in their old age. "My Government has not only fulfilled their wish, but also has covered about 60 lakh beneficiaries so far, under these pension schemes," Kovind said addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The PM-SYM scheme provides for a minimum monthly assured pension of Rs 3,000 for unorganized sector workers from the age of 60 years. The scheme was launched in February 2019. The government in the Union Budget 2019-20 set a target of enrolling ten crore workers under the scheme in the next five years.

Any informal sector worker in the age group of 18-40 years can enrol for PM-SYM. The monthly insurance premium ranges from Rs 55 at the age of 18 years to Rs 200 at the age of 40 years. The central government is making equal contributions for these workers under the scheme. A similar scheme for small traders and retailers was approved by the Union Cabinet in May last year in its first meeting after Modi 2.0 took over. The PM-LVM scheme was formally launched in September 2019. It is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme.

Enrolment under the scheme is done through Common Service Centres, with its network of 3.50 lakh centres across the country. Traders in the age group of 18-40 years with an annual turnover, not exceeding Rs 1.5 crore and who are not a member of EPFO/ESIC/NPS/PM-SYM or an income taxpayer, can join PM-LVM.

Under the scheme, 50 percent monthly contribution is payable by the beneficiary and equal matching contribution is paid by the Centre. Subscribers, after attaining the age of 60 years, are eligible for a monthly minimum assured pension of Rs 3,000. It envisaged coverage of about 50 lakh enrolments under the scheme for 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Government to support MSME sector for creating new jobs

The government is committed to supporting micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs which is an important sector of the Indian economy that fosters entrepreneurship and generates employment opportunities at lower capital cost, states the Ec...

UPDATE 1-Iran health minister urges government to ban entry of travelers from China

Irans health minister has urged the government to ban travelers from China from entering the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, Saeed Namaki tweeted on Friday, adding that his request includes passengers traveling by sea, land and air...

Japan's JTB to cancel all tours to China until the end of February - Kyodo

Japans JTB Corporation, Japans biggest travel agency, is suspending all tours to China, including Hong Kong and Macao, until February 29, Kyoto news agency reported on Friday.Earlier on Friday Japan said it was raising its advisory on China...

India vs New Zealand

Scoreboard from the fourth T20 International between India and New Zealand here on Friday. India inningsLokesh Rahul c Santner b Ish Sodhi 39 Sanju Samson c Santner b Kuggeleijn 8Virat Kohli c Santner b Bennett 11 Shreyas Iyer c Seifert b I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020