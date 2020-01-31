FTSE 100 dips, midcaps advance on Brexit day

London's FTSE 100 slipped lower on Friday as coronavirus fears intensified and as a firmer pound dragged exporter shares lower, while Aston Martin drove the midcaps higher, hours before Britain leaves the European Union.

The main index gave up 0.2%, as exporters such as HSBC and Diageo fell. Risk sentiment was also hit after the World Health Organisation declared a global emergency over the spread of the newly-found virus. The FTSE 250 recorded a 0.5% gain, with Aston Martin surging 25% after Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll said he would take a stake in the luxury carmaker.

Senior Plc, a supplier to Boeing, underperformed the midcap index and slid 5.5% after warning revenue and margins at its aerospace division would decline in 2020 due to the 737 MAX jet grounding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.