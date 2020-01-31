FTSE 100 dips, midcaps advance on Brexit day
London's FTSE 100 slipped lower on Friday as coronavirus fears intensified and as a firmer pound dragged exporter shares lower, while Aston Martin drove the midcaps higher, hours before Britain leaves the European Union.
The main index gave up 0.2%, as exporters such as HSBC and Diageo fell. Risk sentiment was also hit after the World Health Organisation declared a global emergency over the spread of the newly-found virus. The FTSE 250 recorded a 0.5% gain, with Aston Martin surging 25% after Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll said he would take a stake in the luxury carmaker.
Senior Plc, a supplier to Boeing, underperformed the midcap index and slid 5.5% after warning revenue and margins at its aerospace division would decline in 2020 due to the 737 MAX jet grounding.
