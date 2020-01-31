Left Menu
SA Airways cancels several flights to scrutinize efficiencies

The national carrier said it recognizes the importance of advanced planning for its customers and that it is working to advise affected customers.

SAA has notified travel agents, alliance partners and relevant stakeholders of the operational changes. Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)

South African Airways (SAA) has announced the cancelation of several flights as it continues to scrutinize financial and commercial efficiencies.

"In addition, flight demand has been scrutinized to ensure SAA is running efficient flights. To this end, SAA will therefore cancel and consolidate selected scheduled flights where there is low demand based on current forward bookings for the month of February," it said on Thursday.

The national carrier said it recognizes the importance of advanced planning for its customers and that it is working to advise affected customers.

In addition, the airline will accommodate affected customers on alternative flights.

"We are committed to accommodating all affected customers on alternative flights, operated by the airline and its Star Alliance partners. Any inconvenience or delays are intended to be minimal," said SAA's Chief Commercial Officer Phillip Seymour.

SAA has notified travel agents, alliance partners and relevant stakeholders of the operational changes.

The airline urged customers to check its website www.flysaa.com for further updates. Canceled flights can be viewed on https://www.flysaa.com/de-traveladvisory

On Tuesday, the airline announced that the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) will provide it with R3.5 billion funding.

The funds follow discussions held with financial institutions.

The airline was placed under business rescue in December 2019.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

