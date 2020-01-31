AIS Felicitates Architects and Designers of Tomorrow as it Announces Winners of the 1st AIS Glass Design Olympiad

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS), India's leading automotive and building glass company, offering end-to-end solutions across the automotive and architectural glass value chain has always believed in reshaping the architectural landscape.

AIS had recently launched the first edition of ‘AIS Glass Design Olympiad’ (GDO), which is aimed at students from reputed architectural institutes in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. AIS GDO is a great opportunity for architectural students to showcase their talents on a large industry platform.

After receiving an overwhelming response from the institutes and the students where many entries were received, AIS and its esteemed panel of judges were finally able to unveil the winners in a star studded showcase in the presence of leading architect from the industry - Ar. Prem Nath of Prem Nath and Associates and Ms. Mala Singh MD, PEC Greening India, one of the country’s leading Green Building and Sustainability Consultants.

The awardees were as follows:

1. Divyanshi Gupta & Chaitanya Joshi (team) – Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Architecture, Navi Mumbai

2. Michelle Chokshi – SAL College of Architecture, Ahmedabad 3. Swara Ganatra - SAL College of Architecture, Ahmedabad

The winners received exciting cash prize and trophies from AIS.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Vikram Khanna, COO - AIS India Ltd. said, “It’s been an honour and privilege for us to organize AIS Glass Design Olympiad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the eminent architects who helped us curate this event. I am sure we will take the future GDOs to new heights. I would also like to thank Ms’ Mala Singh and Ar. Prem Nath – our Chief Guest for the day, for their presence at this event.”

Ar. Vivek Bhole, Curator - GDO said, “It was great associating with AIS GDO as a Curator. I thoroughly enjoyed this journey with AIS team and hope to be part of many more GDO events in future.”

Ar. Prem Nath, who was Chief Guest at the GDO Finale said, “I congratulate AIS on putting up an event like this, which helps budding architects of tomorrow to showcase their talents in front of industry leaders.”

AIS will help the students and their projects get good exposure across the platform to facilitate a good name in some key architectural firms

About AIS

Established in 1984, Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS) is India's leading automotive and building glass company, offering end-to-end solutions across the automotive and architectural glass value chains. A clear market leader in automotive glass, AIS today has 12 plants (including sub-assembly units), 8 offices, with a family of over 4,000 employees, spread across the country in strategic locations, supporting a discerning global and local customer base.

For more information, please visit - www.aisglass.com, www.aisglass.com/GDO.

Image: Winner and Guests

