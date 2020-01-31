Jubilant Life Sciences shares drop nearly 4 pc after Q3 results

Left Menu
  31-01-2020
Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday dropped nearly 4 per cent after the company reported a 23.97 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The scrip declined 3.55 per cent to close at Rs 581.95 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 5.14 per cent to Rs 572.35.

On the NSE, it fell 3.89 per cent to close at Rs 579.20. Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported a 23.97 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 203.38 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2019.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 267.52 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a BSE filing. Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,279.89 crore, down 3.11 per cent, as against Rs 2,353.08 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

