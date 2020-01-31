Tata Motors shares plunge over 5 pc, m-cap falls by Rs 6,015 cr

Tata Motors' shares on Friday plunged over 5 percent after the company warned of general economic slowdown continuing to impact the domestic auto industry. The company on Thursday posted a standalone net loss of Rs 1,039.51 crore in December 2019 quarter. In the comparable period a year ago, it had a profit of Rs 617.62 crore.

Shares of the company tumbled 5.16 percent to close at Rs 176.60 on the BSE. Intra-day, it dropped 5.47 percent to Rs 176. On the NSE, the stock fell 5.15 percent to settle at Rs 176.60.

The company's market valuation also declined by Rs 6,015.4 crore to Rs 63,531.40 crore on the BSE. In terms of traded volume, 30.92 lakh shares of Tata Motors were traded on the BSE and 7.5 crore on the NSE.

The company on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,755.88 crore in the three months ended December 2019, mainly helped by higher Jaguar Land Rover sales in China, but warned of general economic slowdown continuing to impact domestic auto industry. In India, the company said the auto industry continues to be impacted by the general economic slowdown. The profitability was impacted by an adverse mix of factors and despite increasing market share, M&HCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) volumes declined 48 percent.

The homegrown auto maker had a consolidated net loss of Rs 26,960.8 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated results benefit from JLR China recovery and Project Charge offset by M&HCV decline & and stock reduction in India, the company said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.