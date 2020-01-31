Arrested DHFL CMD being tested for swine flu, court told

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) CMD Kapil Wadhawan, arrested in a money laundering case involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi, has been hospitalized and undergoing tests for suspected swine flu, his lawyer told a court here on Friday. Wadhawan was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital here after he was diagnosed with lower respiratory tract infection and hypertension on Thursday.

He was not produced before the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Friday after the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ended. The central agency didn't press for his further remand. Judge Prashant Rajvaidaya sent Wadhawan in judicial custody till February 3 or till he is discharged from the hospital, whichever is earlier.

During the hearing, Wadhawan's lawyer Amit Desai told the court that his client was being tested for suspected swine flu. Desai requested the court that Wadhawan should not be shifted from the ICU so as to avoid spread of the disease.

The court said it will hear his bail plea on Monday. In a related development, the Bombay High Court refused to grant any relief to Wadhawan on his plea challenging his ED custody.

His lawyer argued that as long as person is cooperating with the probe, there is no need for arrest. The agency's lawyer Hiten Venegaonkar opposed the plea and sought time to file an affidavit in reply. Justice A M Bader then adjourned the matter to Monday.

Wadhawan (46) was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case involving dead gangster Iqbal Mirchi on Monday. According to the ED, he created shell companies and diverted money which was used to buy properties belonging to Mirchi, late aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in south Mumbai's Worli area..

