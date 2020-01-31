Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSB employee unions in UP join two-day strike, services hit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 22:19 IST
PSB employee unions in UP join two-day strike, services hit

Customers of public sector banks in Uttar Pradesh faced troubles on Friday with state employee unions joining the two-day nationwide strike over wage revision, pension and other demands. Cash deposit, withdrawal, cheque clearances, instrument issuance and loan disbursement were affected, bank unions said.

"Some of the demands of the protesting bank officials are salary revision, work-life balance, five-day banking, opposition to merger of banks," Dilip Chauhan, UP general secretary of All India Bank Officers' Confederation told PTI. "Close to 2 lakh bank officials working in 14,000 branches of various public sector banks in UP, participated in the protest," Chauhan said.

The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, including All India Bank Officers'' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW). Private banks, however were open.

Branches of PSBs will remain closed on Saturday. Banks will reopen only on Monday, February 3. The strike coincides with the beginning of the Budget session of Parliament and presentation of Union Budget for 2020-21.

Bank employee unions claimed that about 10 lakh staff and officers of public sector banks and some private sector banks are participating in the strike. Wage revision for employees of public sector banks is pending since November 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort -reports

Two people are being held in custody after a black vehicle breached two security checkpoints at U.S. President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to media reports on Friday hours ahead of the presidents planned trip there...

FACTBOX-11 Democrats still in U.S. presidential race days before Iowa caucuses

February kicks off the presidential nominating contest for both the Democratic and Republican parties. For Democrats, what was once a field of more than 20 candidates has been whittled to 11, after the first Democrat to formally declare a r...

Wreckage of ship tied to Bermuda Triangle found off Florida

St Augustine US, Jan 31 AP Scientists have found the wreckage of a cargo steamship that became associated with the Bermuda Triangle when it disappeared in 1925 off the Atlantic Coast of Florida. The 250-foot 76-meters SS Cotopaxi was sailin...

President to inaugurate 34th Surajkund International Crafts Fair

President Ram Nath Kovind will on Saturday inaugurate the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Fair in Haryanas Faridabad district, an official said on Friday. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will preside over the inauguration ceremony...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020