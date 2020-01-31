Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as virus outbreak raises growth fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 22:48 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as virus outbreak raises growth fears

Wall Street's main averages tumbled more than 1% on Friday, as mixed corporate earnings added to worries over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth.

The S&P 500 is down more than 2.5% from its record high as supply chain disruptions and travel curbs due to the fast- spreading virus are expected to hit everything from manufacturing to tourism. The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the coronavirus epidemic a global emergency as it has killed more than 200 people in China, while infecting thousands globally.

Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc said they would suspend all flights to virus-hit China. "There is more potential for markets to get affected by the coronavirus than SARS in 2003," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

"Asset prices are a lot more over-valued coming into 2020, which means they are already very vulnerable to global sentiment." A gauge of U.S. Midwest manufacturing activity slid to a four-year low in January, with new orders and production tumbling and producers forecasting tepid activity in 2020.

A mixed bag of earnings did little to excite investors. Amazon.com Inc was among a few bright spots, surging 9% on better-than-expected results for the holiday-quarter that pushed it back into the $1 trillion market capitalization club.

Gains in Amazon helped the consumer discretionary index rise 1.7%, while all other sub-sectors were in the red, with energy stocks tumbling 2.5%. Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp dropped about 3% after disappointing results.

Growth-oriented sectors such as materials, technology, industrial and financials were down about 2% each. At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 417.36 points, or 1.45%, at 28,442.08.

The S&P 500 fell 42.71 points, or 1.30%, at 3,240.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 105.21 points, or 1.13%, at 9,193.72. Visa Inc fell 3.7% as it fell short of analysts' estimates for first-quarter revenue and warned of incentives hitting 2020 results.

International Business Machines Corp gained 4% after it named a new chief executive officer. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.85-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 32 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 86 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort -reports

Two people are being held in custody after a black vehicle breached two security checkpoints at U.S. President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to media reports on Friday hours ahead of the presidents planned trip there...

FACTBOX-11 Democrats still in U.S. presidential race days before Iowa caucuses

February kicks off the presidential nominating contest for both the Democratic and Republican parties. For Democrats, what was once a field of more than 20 candidates has been whittled to 11, after the first Democrat to formally declare a r...

Wreckage of ship tied to Bermuda Triangle found off Florida

St Augustine US, Jan 31 AP Scientists have found the wreckage of a cargo steamship that became associated with the Bermuda Triangle when it disappeared in 1925 off the Atlantic Coast of Florida. The 250-foot 76-meters SS Cotopaxi was sailin...

President to inaugurate 34th Surajkund International Crafts Fair

President Ram Nath Kovind will on Saturday inaugurate the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Fair in Haryanas Faridabad district, an official said on Friday. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will preside over the inauguration ceremony...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020