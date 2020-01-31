Air India subsidiary Alliance Air starts Bhubaneswar-Varanasi flights

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, started flight services between Bhubaneswar and Varanasi on Friday. The 9I 747 flight took off from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here at 11.50 am and reached Varanasi at 1.40 pm, an airport official said.

On its return journey, the 9I 748 flight departed from Varanasi at 2.30 pm and arrived at BPIA at 4.20 pm. After reaching Bhubaneswar, the flight started its journey to Jharsuguda at 5.15 pm, the official said.

The operation of a daily flight between Bhubaneswar and Varanasi was a long standing demand of the people. The daily flight is scheduled to depart Bhubaneswar at 12.15 pm and reach Varanasi at 2.05 pm. Similarly, the flight which will leave Varanasi at 2.30 pm will reach Bhubaneswar at 4.20 pm, officials said.

IndiGo has already announced services to connect Varanasi to Bhubaneswar from February-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.