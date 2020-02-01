HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget aimed at boosting incomes, spurring economic growth

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2020-21, vowing to boost income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth that has slumped. India estimates economic growth this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5% - its weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09.

These are the highlights from Sitharaman's fiscal 2020-21 budget speech: EXPENDITURE

* India to allocate 2.83 trillion rupees ($39.82 billion) for agriculture and allied activities * Approves 3.6 trillion rupees ($50.65 billion) for a federal water scheme

* To allocate 993 billion rupees ($13.97 billion) for the education sector in 2020/21 * To allocate 286 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) on federal schemes for women

HEALTHCARE * India to allocate 690 billion rupees ($9.7 billion) toward healthcare spending

* Taxes from medical devices to used to fund healthcare infrastructure TRANSPORT

* India to develop 100 more airports by 2024 * India to monetize over 6,000 km of highways in 12 lots by 2024

* India to privatize at least one major port POWER/INDUSTRY

* India to provide 273 billion rupees ($3.84 billion) for promotion of industry and commerce * Firms operating old thermal power plants advised to shut units if emission norms not met

* India to allocate 44 billion rupees ($619.11 million) for clean air incentives in cities with over 1 million people * India to allocate 220 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) for power and renewables

* Conventional energy meters to be replaced by prepaid smart meters in the next three years * India to expand the national gas grid to 27,000 km

* Large solar power capacity to be set up alongside rail tracks, on land owned by Indian Railways MANUFACTURING

* Scheme focused on encouraging the manufacture of mobile phones, electronic equipment, and semiconductor packaging to be introduced * To encourage the private sector to build Data Centre Parks throughout the country

* 80 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) over five years to be provided for quantum technologies and applications * Milk processing capacity to be doubled by 2025

($1 = 71.0700 Indian rupees)

