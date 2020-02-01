Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget aimed at boosting incomes, spurring economic growth

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 12:48 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget aimed at boosting incomes, spurring economic growth
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2020-21, vowing to boost income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth that has slumped. India estimates economic growth this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5% - its weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09.

These are the highlights from Sitharaman's fiscal 2020-21 budget speech: EXPENDITURE

* India to allocate 2.83 trillion rupees ($39.82 billion) for agriculture and allied activities * Approves 3.6 trillion rupees ($50.65 billion) for a federal water scheme

* To allocate 993 billion rupees ($13.97 billion) for the education sector in 2020/21 * To allocate 286 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) on federal schemes for women

HEALTHCARE * India to allocate 690 billion rupees ($9.7 billion) toward healthcare spending

* Taxes from medical devices to used to fund healthcare infrastructure TRANSPORT

* India to develop 100 more airports by 2024 * India to monetize over 6,000 km of highways in 12 lots by 2024

* India to privatize at least one major port POWER/INDUSTRY

* India to provide 273 billion rupees ($3.84 billion) for promotion of industry and commerce * Firms operating old thermal power plants advised to shut units if emission norms not met

* India to allocate 44 billion rupees ($619.11 million) for clean air incentives in cities with over 1 million people * India to allocate 220 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) for power and renewables

* Conventional energy meters to be replaced by prepaid smart meters in the next three years * India to expand the national gas grid to 27,000 km

* Large solar power capacity to be set up alongside rail tracks, on land owned by Indian Railways MANUFACTURING

* Scheme focused on encouraging the manufacture of mobile phones, electronic equipment, and semiconductor packaging to be introduced * To encourage the private sector to build Data Centre Parks throughout the country

* 80 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) over five years to be provided for quantum technologies and applications * Milk processing capacity to be doubled by 2025

($1 = 71.0700 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

CAA in 'clear violation' of Indian Constitution and intl human rights law: Amnesty

Amnesty International has told the US lawmakers that the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act CAA stands in clear violation of the Constitution of India and international human rights law and legitimises discrimination on the basis of...

Pakistan recall Ashraf, Bilal for Bangladesh Test

Pakistan Saturday recalled all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and off-spinner Bilal Asif for the first Test against Bangladesh starting in Rawalpindi next week. Ashraf, 26, showed a lot of promise in his debut Test against Ireland in 2018 when he sc...

Hardik ruled out of New Zealand Test series: BCCI

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness, the BCCI said. Returning from a back surgery, Pandya last month flunked the bowling w...

Govt introduces five tax slabs with lower rates for those foregoing exemptions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday introduced new slabs and reduced the tax rate for different slabs for an individual income of up to Rs 15 lakh per annum, if a taxpayer opts for foregoing exemptions and deductions. The new ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020